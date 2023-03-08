Michael B. Jordan Names Drake the Greatest Rapper of All Time: ‘Fight Me’

It’s the age-old question: Who is the greatest rapper of all time? Answers may vary, but for actor Michael B. Jordan, his answer is split between two of the modern greats.

Sitting down for an episode of “GOAT Talk” with Complex, Creed III stars Jordan and Jonathan Majors laid out their picks for the best rapper of all time. Majors settled on Jay-Z and 2Pac, while Jordan struggled to make a decision between Hov and Drake.

“It’s like right there,” Jordan said when faced with the tough decision, before giving Drizzy the GOAT status. “Fight me,” he added.

The decision, however, did not come lightly. The 36-year-old actor said, “Jay-Z? Drake? It’s tough, it’s tough, it’s tough,” but cited Drake’s “consistency across genres” and being able to relate to everything that he raps about in his music — “an artist [who] raps about things that I’ve been through, situations that I can relate to the most, literally … ‘I’ve thought that, I’ve been through that,’ it relates to me consistently” — is the reason why Drake gets his GOAT vote. “I gotta go there,” Jordan said.

Billboard made its own GOAT hip-hop list with the 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time. Drake cracked the top 10, landing at No. 8, while Jay-Z crowned the list at No. 1. (Read the full list here.)

Watch Jordan talk about his favorite two rappers in the video above.