×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Met Opera Concert to Mark Anniversary of Ukraine Invasion

The Feb. 24 performance will also be broadcast on radio.

The Met Opera and Chorus
The Met Opera and Chorus perform during "A Concert For Ukraine" at the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center on March 14, 2022 in New York City. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/GI

The Metropolitan Opera in New York will mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a concert to remember victims of the war.

Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct Mozart’s Requiem and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. Soprano Golda Schultz, mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo, tenor Dmytro Popov, and Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi will be the soloists at the Feb. 24 performance.

Related

The Met Opera and Chorus

Metropolitan Opera, Polish National Opera Organize Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra Tour

“Mozart’s Requiem is to remember the innocent victims of the war, and Beethoven’s Fifth is in anticipation of the victory to come,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said in a statement Friday (Jan. 20).

The concert will be broadcast on radio and will be presented in association with the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. All tickets cost $50 and go on sale Feb. 1, and the Met is encouraging ticket buyers to make donations to Ukraine relief efforts.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad