×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Metro Boomin’s Mother Murdered by Husband: Report

According to a report by TMZ, Metro Boomin's mother was killed by her husband, who then died by suicide.

metro boomin fallon
Metro Boomin performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 11, 2019. Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Metro Boomin‘s mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, has reportedly been murdered.

Wayne was allegedly killed by her husband (not Metro Boomin’s biological father), who then died by suicide, according to TMZ. The identity of Wayne’s spouse has not been reported.

A rep for the hip-hop producer directed Billboard to TMZ’s report for details about the tragedy, which is said to have occurred Friday night (June 3) just outside of Atlanta.

Explore

Explore

Metro Boomin

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

TMZ says that an autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death.

The outlet adds that Wayne raised her children in St. Louis, and encouraged Metro Boomin (real name Leland Tyler Wayne) to pursue his career in music.

Related

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the

Fans Choose Panic! At the Disco's 'Viva Las Vengeance' as This Week's Favorite New Music

Metro Boomin first appeared on the Billboard Artist 100 in 2017 and peaked at No. 4 on the list in October 2020. He has appeared on the Hot 100 chart 31 times, with two Top 10 hits in 2020: “Runnin” with 21 Savage (No. 9) and “Mr. Right Now” with 21 Savage featuring Drake (No. 10).

Artists reacted to the reports of his mother’s death on social media on Sunday, with Rae Sremmurd sending “prayers to Metro Boomin and his family” in a tweet and and Juicy J writing, “Prayers up for Metro Boomin.” “Prayers up for my brother @MetroBoomin,” Mike Will Made-It tweeted.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad