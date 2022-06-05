Metro Boomin’s Mother Murdered by Husband: Report

Metro Boomin‘s mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, has reportedly been murdered.

Wayne was allegedly killed by her husband (not Metro Boomin’s biological father), who then died by suicide, according to TMZ. The identity of Wayne’s spouse has not been reported.

A rep for the hip-hop producer directed Billboard to TMZ’s report for details about the tragedy, which is said to have occurred Friday night (June 3) just outside of Atlanta.

Explore Explore Metro Boomin See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

TMZ says that an autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death.

The outlet adds that Wayne raised her children in St. Louis, and encouraged Metro Boomin (real name Leland Tyler Wayne) to pursue his career in music.

Metro Boomin first appeared on the Billboard Artist 100 in 2017 and peaked at No. 4 on the list in October 2020. He has appeared on the Hot 100 chart 31 times, with two Top 10 hits in 2020: “Runnin” with 21 Savage (No. 9) and “Mr. Right Now” with 21 Savage featuring Drake (No. 10).

Artists reacted to the reports of his mother’s death on social media on Sunday, with Rae Sremmurd sending “prayers to Metro Boomin and his family” in a tweet and and Juicy J writing, “Prayers up for Metro Boomin.” “Prayers up for my brother @MetroBoomin,” Mike Will Made-It tweeted.