Metallica Is ‘Totally Blown Away’ by ‘Stranger Things’ Scene Featuring ‘Master of Puppets’

Metallica was given a run for its money on Stranger Things Friday (July 1) — not that the band members have any complaints. Following a standout scene in the show’s season four finale featuring fan-favorite character Eddie Munson heroically rocking out to their 1986 single “Master of Puppets,” the four-piece heavy-metal group took to Instagram to give their seal of rock n’ roll approval.

Explore Explore Metallica See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Posting four days after the episode dropped on Netflix, Metallica shared a video of the hardcore scene and showered praise on the show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers, as well as Joseph Quinn, the actor who plays Eddie. “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the band wrote.

The scene takes place midway through the main characters’ group plot to kill Vecna, the demon who’s posed as the main villain throughout season four. As Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin’s characters Max and Lucas work to distract Vecna, Eddie and Dustin — played by Gaten Matarazzo — stage an alternate dimension electric guitar concert to lure Vecna’s protective fleet of bat-like creatures away from everyone else.

Standing on top of his RV in the Upside Down realm, Eddie shreds the song on his beloved electric guitar to perfection as a grinning Dustin bangs his head along to the high-intensity beat. Once the performance concludes, the pair jump up and down excitedly as Dustin proclaims, “Dude. Most. Metal. EVER.”

With the bats distracted by the music — and eventually chasing down Eddie — Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke’s characters are able to lob Molotov cocktails and a few rounds of bullets at an unsuspecting Vecna. It’s uncertain whether he survives or dies, leaving many question marks behind as to what the show’s forthcoming final season will entail.

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!” Metallica continued in their post. “How crazy cool is that?”

“It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show,” they added.

One of those artists this season is Kate Bush, whose “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” saw a big bump after the arrival of the first batch of season four episodes, which prominently features the song. The 1985 tune has since reappeared on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at an impressive No. 4, well surpassing its 1985 peak of No. 30.

See Metallica’s post below, and watch Eddie and Dustin rock out to “Master of Puppets” in the Stranger Things season four finale: