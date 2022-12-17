Metallica Delivers Live Debut of ‘Lux Æterna’ at Benefit Concert in Los Angeles

Metallica gave the first live performance of their new song “Lux Æterna” during the legendary rock band’s Helping Hands benefit concert in Los Angeles on Friday (Dec. 16).

After releasing “Lux Æterna” in late November, the track launched at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and topped Mainstream Rock Airplay. “Lux” previews the metal legends’ 11th studio album, 72 Reasons, which is scheduled for release on April 14, 2023.

“We thought that this is such a special gig here that we’d play ‘Lux Æterna,’ which is the first single from it,” Metallica’s James Hetfield told the roaring audience. “We’ll play that for the first time here live. How about that?”

The sold-out benefit show, held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, was hosted by late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel and featured an opening set by Greta Van Fleet.

During Metallica’s set, the band surprised concertgoers with acoustic covers of Thin Lizzy’s “Borderline” and UFO’s “It’s Killing Me.” The group was also joined onstage by special guest St. Vincent for a performance of “Nothing Else Matters.”

Proceeds from this year’s Helping Hands Concert & Auction will benefit Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation, which focuses on creating sustainable communities by addressing issues such as hunger and workforce education.

72 Reasons is Metallica’s first studio album since 2016’s Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, which debuted as the band’s sixth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The rockers will hit the road in support of the forthcoming album in April 2023.

Watch Metallica’s first live performance of “Lux Æterna” here.