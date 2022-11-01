See Metallica’s James Hetfield as ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson for Halloween

Never change, James Hetfield. This Halloween, the Metallica frontman paid tribute to Stranger Things by dressing up as fan-favorite character Eddie Munson, whose performance of “Master of Puppets” in a season four episode sparked a renaissance for the band’s song earlier this year.

Hetfield debuted his 1980s-inspired outfit in an Instagram photo posted to Metallica’s official account, just a couple hours after Halloween ended. In the photo, the singer-guitarist does one of Eddie’s signature poses — two rock n’ roll hand-horns signs held to the top of his head, tongue sticking out — while dressed in a denim jacket, shaggy hair and a recreation of the “Hellfire Club” T-shirts worn by his group’s Dungeons & Dragons players in Stranger Things.

“Eddie Munson says Happy Halloween!” read the post’s caption.

Played by Game of Thrones actor Joseph Quinn, Eddie Munson captured the hearts of millions of Stranger Things fans when the character debuted this summer in the Netflix sci-fi series’ fourth chapter. One of his most beloved scenes came in the season’s finale, when Eddie whipped out his electric guitar and performed an epic cover of Metallica’s 1986 track “Master of Puppets” in an alternate dimension known on the show as the Upside Down, earning his long-awaited hero moment when the concert successfully distracted evil creatures from harming his friends.

After the episode premiered on Netflix in July, Metallica took to Instagram to praise Quinn and the show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers. “We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away,” wrote the band, also comprised of Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo. “It’s so extremely well done.”

Following the song’s use in the show, “Master of Puppets” appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, 36 years after the song was originally released. It reached a peak at No. 35 and also experienced a surge on streaming services, with daily on-demand U.S. audio streams growing nearly 400% in a matter of days.

See James Hetfield’s Eddie Munson Halloween costume below: