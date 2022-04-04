Metallica Donates $500,000 to Help Provide Food for Ukrainian Refugees

Metallica is lending a big hand. The group announced Monday (April 4) that it has donated $500,000 to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that is currently serving meals to Ukrainian refugees, to help kick off its annual Month of Giving early. The rockers donated through their own charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, and it was a follow-up to a $100,000 grant given earlier.

The band’s goal is to amass a total of $1 million for WCK during the Month of Giving, which this year has been extended to two months. They will be selling exclusive merchandise, including a campaign shirt designed by the band’s family artist Andrew Cremeans, on their website. All proceeds will directly benefit WCK’s #ChefsForUkraine cause, according to a press release.

WCK was founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, and it has been providing humanitarian disaster relief since the 2010 Haiti earthquake. WCK said they have served over five million meals to refugees across six countries, including Romania and Hungary, distributing 250,000 meals daily.

“The work that Chef José Andrés and the dedicated World Central Kitchen cooks do on the frontlines in a humanitarian crisis is nothing short of incredible. We are inspired, humbled, and beyond proud to support their teams currently in six European countries serving the millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homes,” drummer Lars Ulrich said in a statement. “WCK represents everything that Metallica and our All Within My Hands foundation stand for by providing meals with dignity and hope worldwide.”

Metallica’s AWMH foundation announced it will double all donations made through its website starting now to reach the $1 million goal.

“World Central Kitchen is grateful for Metallica and All Within My Hands Foundation’s support and belief in our mission,” said Nate Mook, ceo of WCK. “They share our belief that a plate of food is more than just nourishment; it’s hope and a sign that someone cares. Their support will allow us to continue to provide fresh and comforting meals to Ukrainians fleeing their homes as well as those staying in the country.”

For fans who want to get involved, the band is starting their local chapter fundraising competition on May 2, and it will run for one month. They announced that the guitars to be played by band members James Hertfield and Kirk Hammet during the national anthem at the May 24 San Francisco Giants game will be raffled off. They are also expected to headline this year’s Lollapalooza music festival and Boston Calling Festival.

