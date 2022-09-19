Metallica Announces 2022 Helping Hands Concert and Auction

Metallica is bringing its Helping Hands benefit concert back for a third year, the band announced on Monday (Sept. 19).

On behalf of the rockers’ All Within My Hands foundation, the 2022 edition of the Helping Hands Concert and Auction will make its Southern California debut on Dec. 16, when Metallica will hit the stage at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater with a number of yet-to-be-revealed special guests.

Tickets for the special event will go on sale to the general public starting Friday (Sept. 23) at 10 a.m. local time. Customers will have two-ticket limit per person — with 100 percent of proceeds going directly to Metallica’s non-profit organization, which aims to create “sustainable communities by tackling issues including hunger and workforce education.”

The band’s last Helping Hands Concert and Auction took place in November 2020 with a livestream that ultimately raised more than $1.8 million for work with partners including Feeding America, the American Association of Community Colleges and a number of COVID-19 and disaster-relief funds.

For more information on the upcoming concert as well as access to two different pre-sales, visit the event’s AXS site.

This weekend, Metallica is headed to New York City to headline the 10th annual Global Citizen Festival along with the likes of Mariah Carey, the Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, Måneskin, Rosalía and Mickey Guyton and host Priyanka Chopra. A parallel show will also take place in Accra, Ghana, featuring Usher, Stormzy, H.E.R., Tems, Uncle Waffles and others to commemorate the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence and the 20th anniversary of the African Union.

Check out Metallica’s announcement of the 2022 Helping Hands Concert and Auction below.