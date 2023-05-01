How to Watch the 2023 Met Gala

It’s the first Monday in May, and for fashionistas and music lovers alike, that means one thing: the 2023 Met Gala has finally arrived.

As A-listers, designers, “it” girls and the assembled glitterati of New York City prepare to ascend the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the Upper East Side on Monday night (May 1), those of us not invited to the most exclusive event in fashion will be settling in to participate the only other way: tuning in to the red carpet and voraciously refreshing our social feeds in order to judge everyone’s looks like we’re all Miranda Priestley.

Just like the previous two years, the glitzy fashion parade will be live-streamed by Vogue on the fashion bible’s official website with commentary by LaLa Anthony, journalist Derek Blasberg and Chloe Fineman of Saturday Night Live fame, with Emma Chamberlain serving as Vogue‘s special correspondent for the evening. The carpet will also be broadcast on Vogue‘s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels, with coverage kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The theme of this year’s gala — and subsequent exhibition inside the Anna Wintour Costume Center — is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in honor of the late fashion designer who died in February 2019. While the interpretations of some dress codes in recent years have been known to serve up more “huh?” than haute couture, this year’s theme will give stars the perfect excuse to pay tribute to Lagerfeld (who famously turned his nose up at the very idea of nostalgia) in everything from Chanel and Fendi to vintage Balmain, Chloé and his own namesake fashion label.

Check out the Met Gala livestream below: