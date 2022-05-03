Which Musician Had Your Favorite Met Gala 2022 Look? Vote!

The 2022 Met Gala has officially come and gone. Fashion’s biggest night resulted in the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood and the music industry flocking to the Metropolitan Museum or Art in New York City on Monday night (May 2) to dazzle fans and photographers with show-stopping ensembles

The theme for this year’s gala was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which served as a continuation and second part of 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme, this time, focusing on Gilded Glamor. The celebrity guests in attendance — with help from designers — were tasked with coming up with unique interpretations of Gilded Age, a period of American history that extended from 1870 to 1890.

Billie Eilish was spot on with the evening’s theme, wearing a sustainable gown by Gucci that featured a green and and cream colored satin corset with lace sleeves, and a gathered satin lace skirt that emulated the silhouette of popular women’s bustles from the era.

Lizzo turned heads on the carpet in Thom Browne, wearing an all black corset gown with exaggerated hip dips and a black cape to match, and featured stunning golden rose embroidery. The “About Damn Time” singer accented the look with gold jewelry and a golden flute, which she played as she ascended the carpet. Meanwhile her “Rumors” collaborator Cardi B took the theme literally wore a Versace gown dripping with golden chains.

Which musician wore your favorite look of the night? Need a refresher on who wore what? Revisit the looks in our Met Gala 2022 gallery, then vote for your favorite outfit in the poll below!