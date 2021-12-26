Rihanna, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish & More Celebrate Christmas 2021

Merry Christmas 2021! Dozens of music stars took to social media over the weekend to spread yuletide cheer ahead of the new year.

Artists like Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and many others shared festive posts on Instagram in celebration of Christmas on Saturday (Dec. 25), including sweet family photos and videos, hilarious childhood throwbacks, and inspiring messages in celebration of the holiday season.

“My favorite time of year,” Eilish captioned a wintery photo gallery filled with snapshots of Santa Claus, Christmas trees, colorful lights and beautifully wrapped gifts.

Rihanna and Dua Lipa gave fans a peak into their childhood by sharing adorable photos of themselves sitting on Santa’s lap as children.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,” Lipa began her heartfelt note. “The holidays can be a difficult time so please be sure to check on your loved ones that may be spending it alone, the ones suffering a loss or the ones that are far away from their families and friends this year. Sending love & healing.”

In another throwback post, Rodrigo shared a cute audio clip of herself singing a Christmas song as a preschooler. “In honor of Christmas Eve may I present to you my very first Christmas song “the bels” written by 5 year old me lol. happy holidays!!!!” the singer wrote.

Mariah Carey, meanwhile, shared a picture of Jolly Old St. Nick presenting her with an award for reaching 1 billion streams on Spotify with her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

“My friend Santa made some time for us last night and stopped by on his sleigh. Apparently, Blitzen had a headache. Hahaha Merry Christmas,” Carey captioned the merry pic.

See more Christmas celebration posts below from Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, Lizzo and others.