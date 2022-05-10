Mel B Worries About Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: ‘To Look at This Case As Entertainment Is Damaging’

Mel B stopped by Piers Morgan’s new U.K. talk show on Monday (May 9) and weighed in on the defamation case happening between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The topic came up after the Spice Girls member (whose full name is Melanie Brown) spoke about recently being awarded her MBE by Prince William for all the work she’s done to raise awareness about domestic violence.

After trying to get the singer to discuss royal gossip such as the fractured relationship between Prince William and Price Harry, as well as the drama surrounding Meghan Markle, the controversial host turned the subject to Depp and Heard’s ongoing legal strife. “Does this kind of thing, is it damaging to the cause that you’re trying to advance and promote?” he asked.

“This is such a very sensitive topic for me because it’s so personal,” Mel B responded. “But to me this trial is … so not entertainment for me. And what I worry about is it’s gonna damage future men or women coming forward and making their own claims. Or the justice system having doubt or not believing [victims]. Because at the end of the day, we can’t get away from the fact that two women get killed every week in this country by their former partner or their current partner, as opposed to 12 men a year.

“So I have to, kind of, remind myself that I’m glad that people are aware of the situation, which is an epidemic of domestic violence and coercive control and any form of abuse,” she continued. “But I also think to look at this case as entertainment is damaging. And that’s why I have not even looked at it at all.”

In the past, Scary Spice has been open about the history of domestic abuse she’s suffered from former partners, most notably her allegations of abuse during her nearly 10-year marriage to film producer Stephen Belafonte, claims that he denied. Since 2018, she’s also been a patron of major U.K. nonprofit organization Women’s Aid.

Watch Mel B’s full interview with Morgan below.