Mel B Names James Corden & This Fellow Spice Girl as the ‘Biggest D—heads’

Mel B spilled some serious tea on the latest episode of British talk show The Big Narstie Show this week, in which she called out a few celebrities that she doesn’t think are “very nice.”

When asked who she felt was the “biggest d—head she’d ever met,” the singer responded, “So, there’s a few. James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me.”

When comedian Mo Gilligan was surprised that she named her fellow Spice Girls bandmate, Mel explained that while she cares deeply about Halliwell, she finds Ginger Spice to be “really f—ing annoying.”

As for Corden, who has been getting called out quite a bit recently for his rude behavior, Mel B shared while keeping vague, “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting.”

She continued, “We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”

In October, the Late Late Show host was slammed by restaurateur Keith McNally, who said Corden was “extremely nasty” to the staff at his Balthazar restaurant, and claimed that the TV personality “began yelling like crazy” to a server after his wife’s omelet was sent back.

Corden later publicly apologized for the incident on his show, and then privately spoke to McNally. “He appreciated the call. I was happy that we got to clear the air, and I felt like we dealt with it privately,” Corden said. “But by this point, the story was out there. And well, people were upset.”