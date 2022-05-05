Mel B Dedicates MBE to Women Who Are Victims of Domestic Abuse: ‘It’s Our Award Because We’ve Survived’

Melanie Brown poses after she was made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2022 in London.

Mel B had a special dedication when she received her MBE on Wednesday (May 4). The Spice Girl, whose real name is Melanie Brown, was honored at Buckingham Palace for her services to charitable causes and vulnerable women. Brown has been an advocate for victims of domestic abuse since 2018, when she became involved with the charity Women’s Aid after leaving an abusive relationship herself.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Mel B Spice Girls See latest videos, charts and news

The 46-year-old pop star dedicated the honor to “all the other women” who are dealing with domestic violence. She added that she felt like she was representing the “voice” of all women who had been abused, saying: “I don’t take it as it’s my award because it’s our award because we’ve survived”.

Scary Spice received the award from the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William. Per the BBC, Brown told the PA news agency that she “never thought [she’d] would be here getting this MBE for the work [she’s] been doing.”

“It’s amazing to have but it’s not just for me – it’s for all those other women,” she continued. “Especially because of Covid, there’s been such an epidemic of domestic violence, that’s been completely on the rise, and you know I’ve got an army of women behind me that need help and need to be heard.”

When giving the singer her award, the Duke of Cambridge commended Brown for her work and expressed sorrow that she had gone through what she described. “I’ve had a really amazing life so far and it was turned into something horrible for 10 years and I’ve made something worthy,” she said of the abuse she suffered.

Brown updated her Twitter name, which now reads “Melanie Brown MBE” next to her verified checkmark. Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham was also part of the celebration, dressing her friend for the occasion. Posh Spice also shared a sweet photo of the pals on her Instagram story, writing: “A special night celebrating @officialmelb!”