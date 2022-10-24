Meghan Trainor Gets Tricked Into Saying Hi to a Fan‘s ‘Cousins’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Meghan Trainor was just hit with a “Pretty Savage” prank. At a recent meet and greet, the singer was adorably tricked into giving a shoutout to a fan’s four “cousins”: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — aka the four ladies of BLACKPINK.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BlackPink Meghan Trainor See latest videos, charts and news

The moment was captured in a viral TikTok shared Sunday (Oct. 23), which has earned more than one million views in just one day. In the video, a fan behind the camera approaches Trainor at a Barnes and Noble, where the “All About That Bass” singer was signing copies of her new album Takin’ It Back.

“Can you say ‘hi’ really quick to my cousins?” the fan asks Trainor. “They couldn’t make it.”

When the “Bad for Me” vocalist agrees, the fan asks her to address her “cousins” by name. “It’s Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo,” the fan instructs, with Trainor repeating the names back to make sure she has them down.

“Is it on?” Trainor proceeds, not realizing that she was fed the names of one of the world’s biggest girl groups, not someone’s actual cousins. “Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and … Joo-soo?”

“Jisoo,” she continues, after the fan corrects her pronunciation. “Hi! Thanks for not coming, but it’s OK. I love you anyways! Yay!”

“Thank you for saying hi to my cousins 😭😭😭😭😭,” the prankster wrote in the video’s caption.

Fortunately, Trainor — who just dropped the music video for her new single “Made You Look” on Oct. 21 — was able to laugh at herself in the comments of the TikTok. “IM SO JET LAGGED HAHAHAHA HOW COULD U DO THIS TO MEEEE,” she wrote. “Love u anyways.”

See the hilarious moment Meghan Trainor got tricked into saying hi to BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé below: