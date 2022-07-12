Meghan Trainor & Teddy Swims Talk Collaborating on ‘Bad for Me’: Watch

Meghan Trainor and Teddy Swims are buzzing about their new collaborative single, “Bad for Me.” The pair sat down with Billboard News to discuss the track and revealed the serendipitous way in which they ended up teaming up on the song.

“I was a super fan of Teddy’s and I didn’t know him at the time, so when I wrote the song, I was listening to it with my husband Daryl [Sabara] in bed. Every night after I write a song, we listen to it,” Trainor told Billboard News host Tetris Kelly. And he sat up and was like, ‘This is your Teddy Swims song.’ And I was like, ‘This is my Teddy Swims song!'”

She continued, “I texted the songwriters I wrote it with, and the were like, ‘We know Teddy.’ And I was like, ‘No you don’t!’ And then I was in a group chat with Teddy by 9 p.m. screaming in my bed.”

Swims also detailed how they first interacted with each other following the release of his song “Broke.” “Meghan had reached out to me and messaged me on Twitter … we chatted for a second and I remembered sitting with my friends, we were all hanging out in my basement and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, Meghan Trainor just messaged me on Twitter. What?!'” he shared. “I had no idea that two or three years now, and she, reached out, or [songwriter Stephen] Wrabel originally reaches out and is like, ‘Meghan is wondering if you’d be down to do something on this song we just wrote.’ … I was there two or three days later.”

“Bad for Me” was released on June 24 via Epic Records. Since its release, the song has peaked at No. 33 on Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay chart.

Watch Trainor and Swims’ interview with Billboard in the video above.