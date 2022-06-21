Meghan Trainor Announces New Single ‘Bad For Me’ With Teddy Swims

Good news, Meghan Trainor fans. The star’s upcoming single “Bad For Me” with Teddy Swims is on its way.

Trainor took to social media on Tuesday (June 21) to reveal that the song will be arriving on Friday (June 24). She shared the news along with the cover art, which features the musical collaborators in enchanting green outfits, sitting among a floral landscape at sunset.

When teasing the song on TikTok, fans got a taste of the lyrics that capture an addiction to a toxic relationship. “Please don’t make promises that you can’t keep / Your best intentions end up hurting me / No matter what I love you endlessly.”

Trainor released her latest album, Treat Myself, in January 2020. “I’ve heard weird opinions from everyone [about what the album should be], so I kept writing the best songs I could,” she told Billboard of the album. “Every time I accomplished a new step in my songwriting world, my brain would go, ‘Uh-oh, the rest of the album needs to be this good.’ And finally I got to a place where my label and I were like, ‘Okay, I can’t beat these songs.’ ”

“I wanted respect from other musicians, I didn’t care if radio would play it or not,” she said of tracks like “Wave.”