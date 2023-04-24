Meghan Trainor Offers Apology to Teachers After Controversial Podcast Comments: ‘Sorry for Being Careless With My Words’

Meghan Trainor apologized on Sunday (April 23) for controversial comments she made about teachers recently on her podcast.

“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘F teachers’ on the podcast and it’s not how I feel,” the pop star said in a TikTok video. “I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific.”

In her caption, the “Mother” singer added, “I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you…Let’s work to make schools a better place together.”

During the Wednesday (April 19) episode of Workin’ On It, her joint podcast with hubby Daryl Sabara, Trainor got into a conversation with guest Trisha Paytas about the dangers of sending kids to public school in the current environment of mass shootings, active shooter drills and more.

“We’re homeschooling our kids,” she told Paytas at the time. Everyone on TikTok is like, ‘This is what it’s like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.’ I was like, f–k all that.” After the YouTuber agreed, adding that she was also concerned about bullies and teachers, Trainor fired back, “F–k teachers, dude,” leading to the uproar from fans and listeners.

In between the podcast interview and her subsequent apology, Trainor unveiled the blooper video for her “Mother” music video, including a look at the sonogram for her second baby and some candid choreography with special guest Kris Jenner.

Watch Trainor’s apology to the teachers of the world below.