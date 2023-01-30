Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Announces ‘TMI’ Book for Expecting Mothers

Dear future mothers, here’s a few things you need to know: Meghan Trainor is right there with you, as the singer-songwriter recently shared not one, but two pieces of big news. Not only is she expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, but she’s also releasing a book all about pregnancy titled Dear Future Mamas.

Just three months after dropping her fifth studio album, Takin’ It Back, Trainor stopped by the TODAY show Monday (Jan. 30) morning to share her exceptionally well-timed joint announcements. First, Dear Future Mamas‘ due date is April 25 this year, and second, her baby on the way is expected to arrive this summer.

“What a blessing,” the “Made You Look” singer also told People of her pregnancy news. “I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”

She also shared the baby announcement on Instagram with a photo of her sonogram. “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER,” the singer captioned a snap of herself holding up the series of images.

Trainor, who’s four months pregnant, and Sabara first became parents in February 2021, when they welcomed their son, Riley. The “All About That Bass” musician’s experiences being pregnant with and giving birth to Riley will serve as the focus of Dear Future Mamas, which will also include “TMI real talk” about body image, the newborn days and insights from the artist’s own personal trainer, registered dietitian, husband and ob-gyn, according to a release.

“After feeling so overwhelmed and alone in my first pregnancy, I was inspired to write this book to make sure no other future mama ever felt like that,” Trainor said in a statement. “I want to give future mamas permission to find the right path for them — without the judgment of others. I want this book to feel like a hug from a bestie.”

See her announcements below: