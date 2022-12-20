Meghan Trainor Wants to Get Pregnant in 2023: ‘I’ve Got to Get on It!’

Meghan Trainor opened up in a new interview on Tuesday (Dec. 20) about wanting to expand her family in 2023.

“Hopefully, I’ll be pregnant,” the pop singer told People when asked what she was manifesting for the new year. “I’m trying to make four children, so I’ve got to get on it!”

Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara are already parents to son Riley, who will ring in his second birthday early next year, and she says the experience of becoming a mom made her raise her sights when it comes to setting goals.

“After having a baby, I was like, there’s nothing I can’t do,” she continued. “So now I’m just trying to knock off all my dreams on my dream list.”

Motherhood also impacted Trainor’s music, with her newest album, Takin’ It Back, featuring a return to the throwback doo-wop sound that made her famous — all while addressing this new chapter in her life on tracks like “Don’t I Make It Look Easy,” “Superwoman” and “Mama Wanna Mambo” featuring Natti Natasha and Arturo Sandoval.

The studio set also includes her latest single, “Made You Look,” which she recently explained in an exclusive interview with Billboard helped her get her confidence back after giving birth. “Especially after having a baby, I was already struggling to love my body,” she said. “I was covered in a C-section scar crossing over all my stretch marks and I was really struggling to like myself, but also like myself in front of my own husband.”

“So, I was in the shower one day and I was like, ‘Yeah, they could dress me in all these fancy clothes, but when I’m at my grungiest and at home, that’s when my husband is like, ‘You’re the prettiest girl in the world. You’re the hottest,'” Trainor went on. “I wanted to put that in a song, and I wrote the chorus in the shower.”

