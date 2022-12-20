×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Meghan Trainor Wants to Get Pregnant in 2023: ‘I’ve Got to Get on It!’

The pop star is ultimately hoping to have four kids.

Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Lauren Dunn

Meghan Trainor opened up in a new interview on Tuesday (Dec. 20) about wanting to expand her family in 2023.

“Hopefully, I’ll be pregnant,” the pop singer told People when asked what she was manifesting for the new year. “I’m trying to make four children, so I’ve got to get on it!”

Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara are already parents to son Riley, who will ring in his second birthday early next year, and she says the experience of becoming a mom made her raise her sights when it comes to setting goals.

Related

Naomi Gipey auditions for "Australian Idol" judge Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor Visits an ‘Australian Idol’ Hopeful In The Outback: Watch

“After having a baby, I was like, there’s nothing I can’t do,” she continued. “So now I’m just trying to knock off all my dreams on my dream list.”

Motherhood also impacted Trainor’s music, with her newest album, Takin’ It Back, featuring a return to the throwback doo-wop sound that made her famous — all while addressing this new chapter in her life on tracks like “Don’t I Make It Look Easy,” “Superwoman” and “Mama Wanna Mambo” featuring Natti Natasha and Arturo Sandoval.

The studio set also includes her latest single, “Made You Look,” which she recently explained in an exclusive interview with Billboard helped her get her confidence back after giving birth. “Especially after having a baby, I was already struggling to love my body,” she said. “I was covered in a C-section scar crossing over all my stretch marks and I was really struggling to like myself, but also like myself in front of my own husband.”

“So, I was in the shower one day and I was like, ‘Yeah, they could dress me in all these fancy clothes, but when I’m at my grungiest and at home, that’s when my husband is like, ‘You’re the prettiest girl in the world. You’re the hottest,'” Trainor went on. “I wanted to put that in a song, and I wrote the chorus in the shower.”

Read Trainor’s full interview about her hopes to add to her family here.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad