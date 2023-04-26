Meghan Trainor Spills NSFW Details on Her Sex Life With Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor got graphic in a podcast episode last week about her sex life with husband Daryl Sabara — NSFW details included.

“My husband is a big boy,” the pop star confessed to guest Trisha Paytas on the April 19 episode of the couple’s podcast, Workin’ On It. “My p—y is broken, though. I have p—y anxiety. To the point where I’m like ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’ I don’t know how to fix that.”

The “Mother” singer then revealed her one wish about the Spy Kids alum when it comes to the bedroom: “I wish I could make Daryl smaller. It’s painful, dude.”

However, Trainor later learned that part of the problem was medical after she was diagnosed with a condition called vaginismus. “I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex. I was like, doc, are you telling me that I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?”

Despite the setbacks, she’s determined to keep, err, practicing, declaring at the end of the conversation, “I’m gonna figure it out. I’m gonna be a star at sex.”

During the same interview, the singer found herself in hot water after making controversial statements about teachers — a statement she later apologized for on TikTok in the wake of backlash from fans and followers.

Trainor and Sabara are currently expecting their second child together, and excitedly revealed it’s another boy during a stop earlier this week on The Kelly Clarkson Show. (They also did a sex reveal for their older son, Riley, with Kelly Clarkson during Trainor’s first pregnancy.)