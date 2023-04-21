Meghan Trainor Shows Off Her Baby No. 2 Sonogram Photo in ‘Mother’ Blooper Video

Meghan Trainor has revealed on more than one occasion that she had a blast filming the music video for her single “Mother” — and now, fans can see all of the outtakes. On Friday (April 21), the singer shared the official blooper video from her time filming the track, and spoiler alert, the reel looks just as fun as the final cut.

The clip begins with Trainor, all dolled up and talking to the camera behind the scenes and saying, “This is the best day of my whole life. Riley [her and Darly Sabara’s son] being born was number one, but this?”

Candid outtakes from the video features her and Kris Jenner dancing without choreography, posing for hilarious photos with her TikToker best friend Chris Olsen, blowing unscripted kisses to the camera and showing off the sonogram images of her second baby, who she is scheduled to give birth to this summer.

Trainor revealed part of the reason why she was so excited to film the “Mother” video was because Jenner was happy to come aboard, she revealed during an appearance on Lorraine. She told the host, “I jokingly one day was like, ‘What if I got the mother of all mothers, like the queen of mothers, to be in this music video, singing the lyrics?’ And I was like, ‘There’s no way she’s going to say yes but we should ask,’ and we asked and I found out the day before my birthday that she said ‘yes’ and I sobbed and cried all day long because I couldn’t believe it was happening!’”

Released as the lead single from the deluxe edition of Trainor’s fifth album, Takin’ It Back, “Mother” peaked at No. 30 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart.

Watch the blooper video for “Mother” above.