×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Got a Tip? Got a tip?
Account
Got a Tip? Got a tip?

Meghan Trainor Shares the Parenting Advice She Gave Hailey Bieber

Trainor shares 19-month-old son Riley with husband, actor Daryl Sabara.

Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor attends the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Dec. 18, 2019 in London. Tristan Fewings/GI

New mom Meghan Trainor revealed during an interview with Romper on Wednesday (Sept. 21) that she gave Hailey Bieber parenting advice.

“The best thing you can do when you have a baby is find a group of moms and join them,” she told Bieber. “It’s our lifelines.” 

Trainor recently spent a weekend mother’s getaway at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa with friends Ashley Tisdale and Hilary Duff. “I got lucky. All the moms in our group are so cool,” she revealed. “The other day I texted them like, ‘My butt is acting up,’ and someone sent me their butt doctor—literally saved my ass.” 

An Instagram post shared by Duff showed the women enjoying the pool and lounging in matching sweats while drinking red wine. “Just a couple of moms on a good night sleep …… love you girls thanks for the unwind/recharge,” the “Come Clean” singer wrote in her Instagram caption.

Explore

Explore

Meghan Trainor

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Trainor is mother to 19-month-old son Riley. She married her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, in 2018 after being set up with him by actress Chloe Grace Moretz, she shared. “I told her I wanted to hook up with someone,” Trainor said. “I was like, ‘I’m a pop star, and I’m not even getting laid.’ But then he kissed me at the bowling alley after I had a strike, and it was a magic moment.”

Related

GloRilla

Rapper GloRilla Returns to High School to Donate $25,000

Trainor’s hit song “All About That Bass” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 47 weeks on the chart. Her debut album Title peaked at No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad