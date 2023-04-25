×
Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

The couple announced the news on The Kelly Clarkson show, just like they did when Trainor was pregnant with their two-year-old son Riley.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor
Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor attend Mickey's 90th Spectacular at The Shrine Auditorium on Oct. 6, 2018 in Los Angeles.  VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Trainor is gearing up to be the ultimate boy mom!

The “Made You Look” singer and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (April 25), where Clarkson reminded the couple that they revealed the sex of their first-born son Riley on her show more than two years ago.

“Let’s do it again with Kelly Clarkson!” Trainor shouted, before the lights dimmed and a spotlight appeared on the couple. “God’s” voice then is heard over the speakers, and he requests that the sex reveal be done by none other than Riley himself. The adorable two-year-old then appears on the screen behind the couple, shouting, “It’s a boy!”

Trainor revealed that she’s pregnant back in January. “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER,” the singer captioned a snap of herself on Instagram holding up a series of sonogram images.

“I’m also trying to get pregnant,” the singer told Billboard last year, foreshadowing her upcoming bundle of joy. “I’m trying to have four kids and get them out. I don’t know if we’ll tour next year, because touring is so exhausting and brutal still.”

She continued, “I don’t know if I’m as cool as Cardi B. The icon that’s like, ‘Sure I can tour and perform and do SNL pregnant.’ I don’t know if I’m as strong as her. I remember being pregnant and being like, ‘I really should lay down.’ I was pooped, so I don’t know if I want to sign up for a tour and then get pregnant while doing that. It’s a big debate, but if something happens and I can open for someone or do a short run, I would love to do something like that.”

