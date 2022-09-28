Meghan Trainor Clears Up That Viral 2018 Adult Shop Visit Using Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Meghan Trainor hopped on the latest TikTok trend on Tuesday (Sept. 27) to dish about her viral trip to an adult shop a few years ago, all set to Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Freaky Girl.”

“One thing about me is that four years ago/ I went in a sex shop/ And got paparazzi’d with my husband/ Named Daryl, the Spy Kids Juni/ And it was embarrassing, huh, huh, huh,” the pop star rapped to the tune of Minaj’s first solo No. 1 hit.

“Now what you think, no it wasn’t/ It wasn’t for us/ I mean, we get pretty freaky/ But not, like, too much/ It was for a friend who was too, too shy/ To get a vibrator and lube/ So I bought it for her,” she continued. Trainor went on to hilariously add that the “sad thing” was the fact that her hubby wore a pair of toe shoes with his Marvin the Martian graphic tee during the much-talked-about excursion.

“Oh no! The world saw/ And it was after a workout/ We didn’t look good, we kinda looked sad/ And it went viral, my mother was pissed/ But it’s OK, my friend had good sex!/ So it was worth it in the end, aha ha,” Trainor concluded the amusingly off-the-cuff story.

Recently, the pop star — who’s currently gearing up for the release of her fifth album Takin’ It Back on Oct. 22 — also used TikTok to laugh about on her onstage make out with Charlie Puth following their performance at the 2016 American Music Awards.

Watch Trainor’s retelling of her sex shop story “Super Freaky Girl”-style on her TikTok.