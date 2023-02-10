Meghan Trainor Shows Off Baby Bump in Cute Dance Video With Son Riley

Meghan Trainor is officially four months pregnant, which means she’s ready to take part in all the TikTok trends for expecting mothers.

In a video posted to her social media on Thursday (Feb. 9), the “Made You Look” singer busts a move with her two-year-old son Riley and shows off her little baby bump as she lip syncs to Starrkeisha’s viral sound, “When the song come on let me see ya get gone / Baby mamas, this yo song / Been pregnant for way too long / Now tell the DJ turn it on.”

Later on in the clip, Trainor’s bestie Chris Olsen appears, twerking across the screen. “Never did this one when I was pregnant with Riley. HOW AM I ALREADY ALMOST HALF WAY THERE?” the pop star captioned her post.

The clip comes just two weeks after Trainor revealed that she’s expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara on the TODAY show, adding that she’s also releasing a book all about pregnancy titled Dear Future Mamas on April 25.

Trainor, who’s four months pregnant, and Sabara first became parents in February 2021, when they welcomed their son, Riley. The “All About That Bass” musician’s experiences being pregnant with and giving birth to Riley will serve as the focus of Dear Future Mamas, which will also include “TMI real talk” about body image, the newborn days and more.

“After feeling so overwhelmed and alone in my first pregnancy, I was inspired to write this book to make sure no other future mama ever felt like that,” Trainor said in a statement. “I want to give future mamas permission to find the right path for them — without the judgment of others. I want this book to feel like a hug from a bestie.”