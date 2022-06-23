Meghan Trainor Announces ‘Old School’ New Album ‘Takin’ It Back’: ‘The Lyrics Are Stronger Than Ever’

It’s been about eight years since Meghan Trainor took over the world — and the charts — with her refreshingly real doo-wop sound on songs such as “All About That Bass” and “Dear Future Husband.” And now, having just announced that her next album Takin’ It Back is coming this fall, she’s gearing up to do it again.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter delivered the news Wednesday (June 22) via Instagram that the album is set to drop Oct. 21, marking her fourth full-length project since 2020’s Treat Myself — not counting last year’s Christmas record, A Very Trainor Christmas, or the 2021 reissue of her EP The Love Train with three additional tracks. Captioning a photo of the upcoming LP’s brightly colored cover art — which features the artist lounging in a floral body suit across a spiral staircase graphic design — she simply wrote: “New album TAKIN’ IT BACK out Oct 21st!”

Takin’ It Back was simultaneously announced in an interview with Rolling Stone, in which the Grammy winner revealed that the new record will feel like a return to the form of her breakthrough debut album Title. “It’s like Title 2.0,” Trainor told the publication. “It’s my old school. It’s true to myself in all the weird genres that I go to, but also modern with my doo-wop in there.”

“The lyrics are stronger than ever, and it’s still a party,” she added.

The new album will be Trainor’s first since she welcomed her first child, son Riley, with Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, and many of its songs will explore her motherhood journey and love for her husband. Also on the track list are collaborations with Arturo Sandoval, Natti Natasha, and Teddy Swims, as well as songs about learning to feel good again about her body after all the scarring and physical changes she experienced following her pregnancy and C-section.

“I feel like my songwriting is much better since I had a C-section,” she joked in the interview.

Check out Meghan Trainor’s Takin’ It Back announcement, featuring the new album’s cover art, below: