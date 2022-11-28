×
Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why Releasing the ‘Vulnerable’ Album ‘Traumazine’ Made Her ‘Nervous’

The rapper just became the first Black woman to ever appear on the cover of Forbes' 30 Under 30 issue.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Courtesy of Apple Music

Megan Thee Stallion became the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 issue Monday (Nov. 28) and opened up about the pressure of her sophomore studio set Traumazine in the accompanying interview.

“This album was really personal to me,” she told the magazine. “This is, like, the first time I ever, you know, talked about things that I’m feeling or talked about things that I’m going through. So it kind of made me nervous to write a lot of these songs. It makes me nervous to perform some of these songs. And I was kinda just like, ‘OK, I’mma write this stuff and I’mma just put it out. Hmm, Hotties, what you got to say about this?’

“My emotions sometimes make me a little nervous,” the rapper continued. “Like, to be vulnerable can make me a little nervous sometimes so…I just feel like I’m still processing how the album feels to other people.”

Released back in August, the LP contains the hit singles “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, “Plan B,” “Pressurelicious,” “Her” and “Ungrateful,” and bowed at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

However, these days, Megan has more in her sights than just conquering the music industry. “I want to be bigger than just my music. I want people to know Megan as everything that she ever wanted to be: Megan the artist,” she said, later adding, “My mind is in a place where I feel like I can do whatever I want to do because nobody ever told me I couldn’t.

“So getting into writing, getting into directing, getting into acting,” Megan concluded, “I feel like, yeah, now y’all see I’m not one-dimensional. I’m everything that I say I am.”

Read Megan’s Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 story here, and get a glimpse of her fierce cover look below.

