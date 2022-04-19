Megan Thee Stallion to Drop Scathing Unreleased Song First Performed at Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Single girl summer is officially on its way. The blazing, ex boyfriend-bashing song Megan Thee Stallion first performed at this year’s Coachella is coming Friday (April 22) according to an impatiently-awaited announcement she made via Twitter.

“Friday,” she simply wrote, replying to a Tuesday (April 19) tweet that said “Girl drop letter to my ex.”

The “Savage” rapper also recently teased the track on TikTok, posting a video of herself dancing along to it with a friend in the car. “LOVE YOURSELF CAUSE THIS S*** COULD GET UGLY,” she wrote in the caption, quoting one of her new song’s lyrics.

Megan left her fans wanting more when videos started circulating online of her debut Coachella appearance last weekend that featured her giving audience members a taste of the upcoming single, which she said onstage was addressed “to whom the f— it may concern.” The combination of the track’s swaggering beat and scorching lyrics — “Popping Plan Bs ’cause I don’t plan to be stuck with ya” is a standout line in particular — create a sense of composed, controlled rage that’s so addicting, people immediately took to Twitter to ask the 27-year-old to release it.

The Texas-born artist retweeted many of their caps lock-heavy requests. DROP THAT SHIIII ASAP,” read one, while another paired a photo of an enraged Cassie Howard from Euphoria with the caption: “DROP THE SONG TODAY MEGAN JOVON!!! I NEED IT RIGHT THE F–K NOW.”

The single — which Megan has yet to confirm the title of, though fans are speculating that it’s called “Letter to my Ex” — will be her first release since her March collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.” Her second full-length record is expected out sometime this year, following her 2020 debut studio album Good News and her 2021 compilation album Something for Thee Hotties.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s TikTok teasing her new single, out Friday, below.