Megan Thee Stallion Teases Shenseea Collab ‘Lick’ in Neon Swimsuit Photos

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during weekend two, day one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to release a new song on Friday (Jan. 21), and is giving her Hotties teaser pictures to hold them over in the meantime. On Wednesday (Jan. 19), the “Thot Shit” rapper shared photos on Instagram of herself posing in a swimsuit to tease “Lick,” her forthcoming collaboration with rising Jamaican dancehall singer Shenseea.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Megan Thee Stallion Shenseea See latest videos, charts and news

“FRIDAY,” Megan captioned the set of photos — which feature her in a neon orange and pink cutout swimsuit, black sunglasses, and knee-length hair — along with smiley face and dragon emojis.

Shenseea also teased “Lick” with a Instagram post of her own, sharing an image of herself in a neon orange colored patent leather bodysuit with a purple corset, and a quick clip from behind the scenes of the video. Though the dancehall singer left out the dragon emoji from Megan’s post, she used a tongue emoji and “Lick” as a hashtag.

The new images arrive after both Megan and Shenseea joint posted the official single art to their Instagram feeds on Tuesday (Jan. 18). Both artists sensually posed with their tongues out — fitting the song’s title — and wore matching neon swimsuits for the cover. “Get ready!! We gonna go crazy this FRIDAY! @theestallion #shenyengz #hotties,” they captioned the post, this time with a tongue and dragon emoji.

“Lick” will be Megan’s first single release of 2022. She most recently dropped “It Was a… (Masked Christmas) alongside Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon, while Shenseea kicked off the new year with the release of “Dolly.” The dancehall artist most notably earned features on Kanye West‘s Donda tracks “Ok Ok, Pt. 2” and “Pure Souls.”

See Megan and Shenseea’s Instagram posts below.