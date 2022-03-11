Megan Thee Stallion Explains ‘Sweetest Pie’ Video Symbolism After Being Accused of ‘Devil Worship’

Megan Thee Stallion is defending her art. On Friday (March 11), the rapper, alongside Dua Lipa, unveiled the trippy video to accompany their new joint single, “Sweetest Pie.” But the clip left a sour taste in the mouth of some viewers. Megan, however, was unfazed by critique of the video and was happy to explain the symbolism to those who found it unsettling.

“I see that the #SweetestPie video scared some people or creeped them out a lil bit… lol MISSION ACCOMPLISHED how many times do I have to say i love horror films/ aesthetics,” the Houston rapper tweeted.

The “Sweetest Pie” video featured images sensitive to some of men being boiled alive in a cauldron, Lipa transforming into an eight-legged spider and a scene in which the rapper and pop singer were strung up to a pole while being burned for their crimes against the opposite sex.

A person in the 27-year-old’s comments section responded, “Megan can you just be honest. The video was meant to spread a lot of symbolism. From Dua literally being a spider demon, yall being witches, and it being the damn near apocalypse. You can say this was like Hansel & Gretel but that’s not a scary movie. This was devil worship.”

Megan was not hung up on the commenter’s accusation, though. She says that the imagery in the video represented the way men have disrespected her and how she — as well as other women — became triumphant in the end.

“The symbolism of the video was how when men come for me I eat they a– up every time and even when y’all go on y’all’s witch hunts attacking women for whatever reasons y’all make up we still rise from the ashes stronger than ever,” she wrote.

The “Thot Shit” rapper is set to join Lipa during her Future Nostalgia Tour stops for the dates in Denver, Tulsa and Phoenix on March 15, 17 and 20. Revisit the “Sweetest Pie” video and see the tweets below.

