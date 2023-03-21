Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Rainbow Leggings While Snapping Pics With Fans at Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World has officially arrived at Universal Studios in Hollywood, and Megan Thee Stallion was spotted enjoying the video game-themed fantasy world this week.

In photos shared by fans on Twitter, the “Savage” rapper is gorgeous in rainbow leggings and a black crop top, with her thick, natural hair framing her face. She’s seen smiling and greeting fans before snapping photos with them.

Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios’ Hollywood location in February and is inspired by the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach, Mushroom Kingdom. The interactive land features rides like Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge and fun activities like dining at Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory.

Earlier this month, Meg teased a new album at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. When asked by Entertainment Tonight about the prospect of new music, the rapper cheekily replied, “Oh I am, new album, f–k y’all hoes, bye!” before sauntering off with a laugh.

While she did not offer any more details, a new full-length would serve as a follow-up to her 2022 sophomore effort Traumazine, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and contained hit singles “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, “Plan B,” “Pressurelicious” featuring Future, “Her” and the Key Glock-assisted “Ungrateful.”