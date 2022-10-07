Here’s Why Megan Thee Stallion Fans Think She’s Working With ‘Stranger Things’

Will Megan Thee Stallion be entering the Upside Down?

The Hotties have reason to believe the rapper may be entering the Stranger Things universe in some capacity, after sharing a particularly eyebrow-raising photo to her Instagram on Friday (Oct. 7).

Hidden in a photo carousel of her wearing a 2000s-inspired matching set, bold red curls and full glam, Megan popped in a photo of her holding a card in front of her face — black widow Halloween nails on full display — with the official Stranger Things logo on it. In the following photo, Megan sits in a black director’s chair that has Netflix’s logo emblazoned on its back. Billboard has reached out to Megan’s representatives, the Duffer Brothers and Netflix for comment.

Though there is no word on what the “Her” rapper is cooking up with the streaming platform, fans were nonetheless pumped about a possible collaboration with the popular sci-fi show and took to her comments section to share their excitement. One user hilariously commented, “Aw hell. Not Tina Snow in Hawkins,” while another wrote in all caps “STRANGER THINGS ?! BE ALL THE WAY FR [for real].” A Hottie in the comments referenced all the lucrative projects Megan has in the works, and added, “If booked and busy needed a picture in the dictionary, it would be you friend!!”

While fans wait for more details regarding a possible collab, Megan does have a horror screenplay in the works. The 27-year-old told Variety in 2020, “It’s gonna be something that definitely blows your mind; you’ve never seen it before.”

Scroll through Megan Thee Stallion’s most recent Instagram post to see the teaser images below.