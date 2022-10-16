From ‘Hot Girl Hospital’ Nurse to Twerking Workout Coach, Here Are Megan Thee Stallion’s Best Moments While Hosting ‘SNL’: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion showcased her comedy skills while pulling double duty as host and musical guest during Saturday Night Live on Oct. 15.

The 27-year-old Houston rapper opened the iconic NBC sketch comedy show with a fiery monologue in which she addressed all of her various monikers. “If you know me, then you know I go by more than one name,” Meg said, rattling off titles like Tina Snow, the Hot Girl Coach and the H-Town Hottie. “And if you’re one of my many, many haters, I’m probably, ugh, ‘That B—-.'”

She also playfully bragged about being a good actress and even demonstrated her best British accent. “Alright, check this out. Put me in Bridgerton, b—-,” said the rapper, who recently made a cameo in the Disney+ show She Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Elsewhere on SNL, Megan appeared in numerous hilarious sketches, ranging from a dismissive nurse in a hospital dedicated to “bad b—es” (the rapper actually received a health administration degree in in 2021) to a twerking workout coach helping those who haven’t been “butt blessed.” She also appeared in a pre-recorded musical sketch where three strangers awkwardly get stuck together in a club.

In between skits, Meg delivered three tracks from her August-released sophomore album, Traumazine, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. She started by channeling a beauty pageant with “Anxiety,” and followed with rocked-up versions of “NDA” and “Plan B.”

Though this marked Meg’s first time hosting SNL, she previously appeared on sketch comedy program as a musical guest in 2020 to perform her hit songs “Savage” and “Don’t Stop.”

Jack Harlow will be the next artist to pull double duty as host and musical guest when he takes over SNL on Oct. 29.

Watch some of Megan Thee Stallion's best moments while hosting SNL below, and see the full episode on Hulu here.

