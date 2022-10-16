Megan Thee Stallion Channels Beauty Pageant & Brings Out Full Rock Band on ‘SNL’: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion expertly delivered songs from her latest album while pulling double duty as host and musical guest during Saturday Night Live on Oct. 15.

In between her hilarious sketches, the 27-year-old superstar rapper performed three tracks from her August-released sophomore album, Traumazine, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

For her first song, with an introduction by SNL cast member Bowen Yang, Meg channeled a beauty pageant while performing “Anxiety.” With a large tiara set as the backdrop, the rapper donned a beautiful red sequence dress while wearing a white sash that read “Miss Anxiety.” She was backed by numerous dancers who also wore sashes with such messages as “Overworked,” “Underpaid,” “Insecure,” “Overwhelmed” and “Overlooked.”

Megan returned later in the show, this time introduced by SNL‘s Kenan Thompson, for a medley of “NDA” and “Plan B.” The in-your-face performance launched with an arena-rock intro from a full band as Megan addressed her “SNL Hotties” and “Hotties at home” before blasting through the opening lines of “NDA.” Dressed in all black and sporting a pair of dark sunglasses, the rapper later transitioned into a rocked-up version of “Plan B.”

Though this marked Meg’s first time hosting SNL, she previously appeared on sketch comedy program as a musical guest in 2020 to perform her hit songs “Savage” and “Don’t Stop.”

Jack Harlow will be the next artist to pull double duty as host and musical guest when he takes over SNL on Oct. 29.

A day before her SNL appearance, Megan noted on social media that she would be taking some time off after the show. TMZ reported that the rapper’s Los Angeles home was broken into and more than $300,000 worth of personal property was stolen. “Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” she wrote on Twitter.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion's SNL performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here.