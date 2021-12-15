Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Coverage of Tory Lanez Shooting Trial: ‘Why Do I Have to Relive This’

Megan Thee Stallion has seen the new headlines about the Tory Lanez trial regarding her alleged shooting last summer, and she’s not pleased with the picture that’s being painted.

The “Savage” rapper responded to how some outlets have been covering Lanez’s preliminary hearing on Tuesday, where Det. Ryan Stogner of the Los Angeles Police Department took the stand to testify. During the trial, the prosecution argued that Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) fired a semiautomatic gun at the fellow rapper’s feet in the wee hours of July 12, 2020, with Stogner testifying that the Alone at Prom artist shouted “Dance b—h!” before firing.

But the Grammy-winning MC took to Twitter on Wednesday (Dec. 15) to express her annoyance over having to constantly read the news about the shooting that took place over a year ago. “Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story ? Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days,” she wrote in her first tweet.

She continued: “Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON [sic] WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me.”

Previously, Meg had been preoccupied with more joyous events in her life, as the Houston rapper headed back to her home state of Texas over the weekend for her graduation from Texas Southern University, where she received a bachelor of science degree in health administration. While in town, she also received the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award.

Read Megan’s latest messages below.

Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story ? Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 15, 2021