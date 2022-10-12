Megan Thee Stallion Plays ‘WAP’ Police Ahead of Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’: Watch

When Megan Thee Stallion made a song called “WAP,” she didn’t mean that people should have their “WAP”s on full display all the time. In a hilarious teaser video, shared Wednesday (Oct. 12), for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live — on which the rapper is slated to play double duty as host and musical guest — Meg has an awkward moment with one of the show’s cast members Sarah Sherman, who somehow doesn’t realize she’s spent the whole work day in the nude.

In the skit, Sherman swings by Meg’s dressing room to see whether the “Plan B” artist is looking forward to making her hosting debut this Saturday (Oct. 15). “Oh my god, Sarah, girl, hey!” Meg replies. “I am so excited. I’m a little nervous but I feel like we’re gonna have fun!”

Up until that moment, Sherman is filmed from the neck up — then, Megan says: “Sarah…b—h…do you know you are completely naked?”

When the comedienne looks down at her (pixelated) bare body, she confesses she hadn’t even noticed she’d never actually put clothes on that day. “All day, you didn’t know you was completely butt ass naked?” a bewildered Meg asks.

“Let me be the first to tell you, your whole WAP is out,” she continues, referencing her No. 1 smash with Cardi B, “WAP,” which stands for “wet a– p—y.”

“It’s more of a DAP — dry as a bone,” Sherman responds, prompting Meg to make an instantly meme-able face of disgust.

Though this weekend will mark Meg’s first time hosting, she previously appeared on SNL as a musical guest in 2020 to perform her hit songs “Savage” and “Don’t Stop.” This time around, she’ll likely play tracks from her August-released sophomore album Traumazine, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

The rapper took to Instagram three weeks prior to share her excitement after it was first announced she’d be returning to 30 Rockefeller Plaza. “Hosting andddd performingggg,” she wrote at the time. “REAL HOT GIRL SHIT… tune in ALL HOTTIES.”

See Megan Thee Stallion’s SNL teaser video above.