Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Sailor Moon-Inspired Outfit at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio music awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Megan Thee Stallion is embracing her love of anime during her first visit to Japan.

The 27-year-old rap superstar joyously took the stage at Summer Sonic 2022 in Osaka on Saturday (Aug. 20) wearing a Sailor Moon-inspired outfit. During her hits-filled set, Megan donned a blue, red and white schoolgirl uniform, similar to the one worn by Usagi Tsukino in the iconic anime television series.

“No like you have no ideaaaa how happy I am in Japan,” the “Savage” rapper captioned a retweet featuring a snapshot of herself donning the costume. In another tweet, she wrote, “This whole stadium in JAPAN was going UP for me you can’t fake thee love im grateful.”

It’s no secret that Megan is a huge fan of anime, especially the series My Hero Academia. In 2019, the Houston artist recreated the look of MHA character Shoto Todoroki by wearing a red-and-white wig and blue jumpsuit for several of her photo shoots. Her self-described “Todoroki Tina” look was previously featured on the cover of Paper Magazine.

During her visit to Japan, Megan also stopped by a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure exhibit, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the anime series. “Y’all I went to a jojos exhibit in Japan yesterday living my bestttt lifeeee,” she wrote on Twitter alongside snapshots of herself enjoying the display in Tokyo.

Megan took to Instagram earlier in the week to share her excitement for the Japanese adventure. “I am screamingggggg im so excited to see thee JAPAN HOTTIES for thee first time if you know me you know I’m going crazy rn !!!! This is my first time in JAPAN,” she captioned images of Summer Sonic’s lineup poster.

The hip-hop star is also scheduled perform at Summer Sonic in Tokyo on Sunday.

Megan is currently promoting her new album, Traumazine, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The set was announced just one day before its release on Aug. 12. It was preceded by a trio of Billboard Hot 100-charting hits: “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, “Plan B,” and “Pressurelicious” featuring Future. Traumazine also boasts collaborations with Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey and Lil’ Keke.

See photos of Megan’s visit to Japan and her Sailor Moon-inspired outfit below.

This whole stadium in JAPAN was going UP for me 🥹🥹🥹 you can’t fake thee love 💖💖💖 im grateful pic.twitter.com/G3ZPKkdlzC — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 21, 2022

No like you have no ideaaaa how happy I am in Japan https://t.co/GDc5P32Oak — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 21, 2022

Y’all I went to a jojos exhibit in Japan yesterday 😭😭😭 living my bestttt lifeeee😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OXi749x5WV — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 18, 2022