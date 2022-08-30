Megan Thee Stallion Records a Cheeky Treat for Fan Who Throws Phone on Stage

Megan Thee Stallion’s live shows are known to be some of the most entertaining and bootylicious performances. And recently, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper upped the ante again when she gifted a fan a hilarious surprise.

During a performance, an overzealous fan threw their phone on stage while it was still recording. Megan noticed the phone and proceeded to stand over it, twerking along to one of Beyoncé’s “Savage (Remix)” verses. “Somebody threw their phone on stage already recording,” she captioned the Instagram post on Monday (Aug. 29). “I said welp.”

Though she didn’t indicate when the video was taken, Meg’s performance at England’s Leeds Festival on Aug. 27 comes at the tail end of a blockbuster festival season for the Grammy-winning superstar. With standout performances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Wireless, and more, Megan Thee Stallion has been pumping out memorable sets to go along with her new music.

Her sophomore studio album, Traumazine, was released Aug. 12; it debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Traumazine joins Good News (No. 2), Something For Thee Hotties (No. 5), Suga (No. 7), and Fever (No. 10) as the “Freak Nasty” rapper’s fifth project to reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200. Megan’s new album features three Billboard Hot 100-charting singles: the Dua Lipa-assisted “Sweetest Pie” (No. 15), the Future-featuring “Pressurelicious” (No. 55), and “Plan B” (No. 29).

The H-Town Hottie has earned a pair of chart-toppers on Billboard’s primary singles chart: “Savage” (with Beyoncé) and “WAP” (with Cardi B). Megan has earned 29 overall Hot 100 entries including “Thot Shit” (No. 16), “Body” (No. 12), and “Her” (No. 62).

Take a peek at the treat Megan left on her fan’s phone here: