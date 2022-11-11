Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Millie Bobby Brown Finding Out the Rapper Loves ‘Stranger Things’

Megan Thee Stallion is an outspoken Stranger Things fan, which came as an adorable surprise to the popular Netflix series’ star, Millie Bobby Brown.

The streaming service shared a clip to Twitter on Friday (Nov. 11) in which the “Body” rapper reacts to Brown finding out about Meg’s love for the show. “Are you kidding me?” the 18-year-old actress exclaims in the video upon hearing that the musician would be taking part in the trivia for Stranger Things Day, which occurred on November 6. “She’s a superfan? Has she said that? Publicly? ‘WAP?'”

Meg sweetly giggles along to the clip, as Brown is seen getting more and more excited. When asked if she had anything to say to the rapper, the actress replies, “I just can’t talk to Megan Thee Stallion. Do I say, ‘Hey, Meg?’ There’s so many things going on in my head right now […] I love Megan Thee Stallion. The fact that she’s going to see my face and know who I am!”

In response, Megan gushed, “Millie, girl, I love you! I can’t believe that you love me. When I be watching the show, I be like, ‘Yeah, Eleven! Get it!'”

“I wanna be in Stranger Things,” the “Sweetest Pie” rapper added. “At this point, just tag me in the show or make me Eleven’s best friend. I’ll be Twelve.”

Megan Thee Stallion did have fans speculating that she would be entering the Upside Down last month, when she shared a carousel to Instagram that included a photo of her holding a card in front of her face — black widow Halloween nails on full display — with the official Stranger Things logo on it.

Watch the cute Megan and Millie interaction below.