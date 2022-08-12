Megan Thee Stallion Performs New Single ‘Her,’ Explains Album Title on ‘GMA’: ‘I Was Really Confronting My Real Feelings’

Megan Thee Stallion just spent the morning after she released her sophomore album Traumazine celebrating in Central Park with a roaring crowed full of her biggest fans. Appearing Friday (Aug. 12) on Good Morning America‘s summer concert series, the 27-year-old rap star answered questions about her new era and performed a couple tracks from her new album, including her latest single “Her.”

Dressed in a lacy black bodysuit and flanked by five backup dancers, Megan was greeted with loud cheers and “I love you’s” from her fanbase of Hotties as she performed “Pressurelicious,” which was released in July as the third single from her new album and features Future, as well as her 2020 hit “Body.” She also cruised through “Her,” Traumazine‘s brazenly confident fourth single, which dropped with the rest of the album Friday at midnight.

“I’m her, her, her, her, her, her, her, her,” the Grammy winner rapped. “She, she, she, she, she, she, she. Take a pic, it’s me, me, me, me, me, me, me.”

Then, in an onstage interview, Megan explained the title of Traumazine — a word she invented and previously defined in an Instagram post as “the chemical released in the brain when it is forced to deal with painful emotions caused by traumatic events and experiences.”

“I feel like this was a whole new experience for me,” she told GMA. “I wanted to create a new experience for the Hotties. Y’all know me, but I really want y’all to get to know me, so I had to make up a word for what we’re doing now.”

The “Savage” musician also shared that her new record is the first time she’s reconciled with her genuine emotions in her music. “I feel really good because I was so nervous because I never talk about my real feelings,” she explained. “And just to know that y’all really rocking with me like this and I can be myself — it makes me feel really good.”

“Usually, I could be sad and I can write a song like ‘Body,'” she continued. “Or, I can be mad and write a song like ‘Big Ole Freak.’ But on this album, I wrote my feelings accordingly. I was sad and I wrote a sad song, I was angry and I wrote a more aggressive song. I felt like I was really confronting my real feelings.”

She also touched on her recent streaming deal with Netflix, for whom she’ll create and executive produce original content. “Megan Thee Director is about to jump out,” Meg said. “I have more stories to tell, more than just on music. I’m a big fan of Queen Latifah, I really look up to her. I really like how she not only did her thing in music, but she expanded it to be the boss that she is now and I see that for myself.”

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance on GMA‘s Summer Concert Series below: