Megan Thee Stallion, Niall Horan and Go Large for Twitter Billboard Campaign

Think big, make it happen. is bringing those big-time manifestations to a billboard near you.

As millions around the globe take stock of their New Year’s resolutions, the social platform is embarking on a physical campaign, one that’s meant to inspire minds and lay down the groundwork for all those big things.

Today (Jan. 18), Twitter launches its celebrity-powered “manifestation” project, engineered by the power of positive thinking in 280 characters or less.

Megan Thee Stallion, Niall Horan and Demi Lovato are among the artists, athletes and celebs whose tweets became a reality, and are now set to go extra-large on billboards around the country.

Those tweets will appear in the hometown locations of the stars “who manifested their dreams,” in eight cities around North America, reads a statement from Twitter.

To get the ball rolling, Twitter is donating nearly $1 million to charities of the stars’ choice on their behalf, including Boys and Girls Club, Destination Crenshaw, The 3-D Foundation, and UNICEF Canada.

Tweets about manifestation are at an all-time high, the social network reports, with 100% year-over-year growth and a total of close-to 60 million posts over the past three years.