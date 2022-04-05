Megan Thee Stallion Plans to Go Makeup-Free Until Her 2022 Coachella Appearance

Megan Thee Stallion is seen outside Coach during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, 2022 in New York City.

Megan Thee Stallion is letting her natural beauty shine through. On Tuesday (April 5), the “Savage” rapper told her Instagram followers that she will be giving her flawless makeup looks a rest for the next few weeks — or will try to, at the very least.

Explore Explore Megan Thee Stallion See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I’m really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella,” Megan wrote, captioning a trio of photos consisting of a close-up of her makeup-free skin and two other images of her posing for a mirror picture in a Fashion Nova two-piece lounge set.

Should Megan follow through on her declaration, she has both fans and celebrity counterparts backing her — and her skin — up. Normani chimed in, giving Megan a compliment in the comments section and writing, “You’re so beautiful sisterrrrr.” SZA also hyped up her friend’s clear complexion, writing, “Ur skin !! Please tell us how we save ourselves.”

The rapper is scheduled to perform on Saturday at Coachella this year, which will take place during the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24. It will be her first-ever appearance at Coachella following the festival’s brief hiatus due to the pandemic.

Megan’s makeup-free look is a 180 from her Grammys glam on Sunday night. She walked the red carpet wearing a cheetah-print Roberto Cavalli gown and went for a smoky cat eye and nude lip combo, which she kept after switching to a black Versace gown alongside “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa while presenting during the ceremony. The onstage moment served as an homage to Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston’s twin moment at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

See Megan’s makeup-free selfie below.