Megan Thee Stallion Gives Fans a Life Update Since She ‘Can’t Drop Music Right Now’

Megan Thee Stallion may be taking a break from music, but she’s still keeping fans entertained over on social media.
The star took to TikTok and Instagram Reels on Friday (June 23) to share a hilarious update on what’s she’s been up to lately. “B—-, since the last time y’all seen me, I learned to do a motherf—ing pull up,” she narrated the clip at lightning speed, as she’s seen doing pull ups and having a workout at the gym with her new trainer. “Ok, so anyways, I can’t drop music right now but, b—-, I might as well drop a little workout routine.”
After the gym, Meg shows herself and her dancers getting cryotherapy, “because, b—-, we’re going to tear it up [onstage] so I need my legs, ligaments, joints, knees to be percolating.” She also shared scenes looking at Birkin bags at Hermès in Paris, France, before getting glam, having a creative meeting, and attending the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show.
“What’s been going onn hotties ❤️🔥 y’all miss me? Dont ask me bout no dang music rn lol,” she captioned the post.
Last month, the “Savage” rapper revealed to InStyle that she’s taking a much-needed break from music to focus on her wellbeing. “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she told the publication. “Right now, I’m focused on healing.”
She added that “the music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”
See Meg’s vlog-style update via Instagram below.