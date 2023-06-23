×
Megan Thee Stallion Gives Fans a Life Update Since She ‘Can’t Drop Music Right Now’

The rapper shared her latest workout routine, as well as her glam for the Louis Vuitton runway show in Paris.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at LA Pride in the Park held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk

Megan Thee Stallion may be taking a break from music, but she’s still keeping fans entertained over on social media.

The star took to TikTok and Instagram Reels on Friday (June 23) to share a hilarious update on what’s she’s been up to lately. “B—-, since the last time y’all seen me, I learned to do a motherf—ing pull up,” she narrated the clip at lightning speed, as she’s seen doing pull ups and having a workout at the gym with her new trainer. “Ok, so anyways, I can’t drop music right now but, b—-, I might as well drop a little workout routine.”

After the gym, Meg shows herself and her dancers getting cryotherapy, “because, b—-, we’re going to tear it up [onstage] so I need my legs, ligaments, joints, knees to be percolating.” She also shared scenes looking at Birkin bags at Hermès in Paris, France, before getting glam, having a creative meeting, and attending the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show.

“What’s been going onn hotties ❤️‍🔥 y’all miss me? Dont ask me bout no dang music rn lol,” she captioned the post.

Last month, the “Savage” rapper revealed to InStyle that she’s taking a much-needed break from music to focus on her wellbeing. “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she told the publication. “Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

She added that “the music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.” 

See Meg’s vlog-style update via Instagram below.

