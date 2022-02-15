Megan Thee Stallion Launches Nonprofit Honoring Her Parents on Her 27th Birthday

This year, Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating her birthday by honoring her parents and hometown with the launch of the Pete and Thomas Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting charitable programs in Houston.

Named for the newly 27-year-old’s late parents Joseph Pete Jr. and Holly Thomas, the Pete and Thomas Foundation’s mission is to “catalyze resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX, and across the globe,” according to the organization’s new website. It will focus on awarding scholarships and student resources, addressing housing issues for senior citizens, single mothers and families in need, and providing health and wellness care.

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Stallion said in a press release, according to People. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

The “Savage” rapper made headlines last year when she graduated from Texas Southern University with a degree in health administration, which she said was in honor of her mother, who died in 2019 from brain cancer. “I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she told People at the time. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

The Pete and Thomas Foundation is the latest way the rapper is giving back. The three-time Grammy winner has contributed to a number of philanthropical efforts, from partnering with NACC Disaster Services in 2021 to repair Houston homes affected by Winter Storm Uri, to providing 600 students at her old middle school with back-to-school necessities.

A day after her college graduation, she was presented with the 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award by Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee for her humanitarianism. “I do appreciate the recognition and the accolades,” she said while accepting the award, “but I definitely take much greater pride in knowing that I used my voice and resources to put smiles on people’s faces and make a meaningful difference in Houston.”