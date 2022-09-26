Megan Thee Stallion Launches Mental Health Resources Website for Fans: ‘Bad B—-es Have Bad Days Too’

If Megan Thee Stallion can have bad days, anyone can. That’s why the 27-year-old rapper unveiled a website for her fans full of mental health resources — from therapy information to emergency hotlines — fittingly titled Bad B—-es Have Bad Days Too.

Bad B—-es Have Bad Days Too compiles four categories of resources: free therapy organizations, mental health hotlines, resource directories and LGBTQIA+ community resources. Each category features a menu of useful links to external mental health websites, many of which are focused on serving BIPOC and those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Bounce back like bad bitches always do,” reads a quote displayed on the site.

“Hotties!” reads what appears to be a message from the “Plan B” artist, shared on Twitter by a fan. “You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand. Head to http://badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y’all so much.”

Meg has long been outspoken about the importance of mental health. Last year, she opened up about how instrumental therapy has been for her since the death of her mom and dad. Then in February, she started a charity in honor of her late parents called the Pete & Thomas Foundation, which provides mental health aid in addition to education, housing and health services.

“My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal,” she said at the time. “I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

See the announcement of her mental health resources site — which Meg retweeted — below: