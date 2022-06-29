Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s a ‘Little Monster’ While Dancing to Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Megan Thee Stallion was hanging out with fans on Instagram Live recently, when she revealed that she’s a Lady Gaga fan.

In a screen recorded clip of the livestream circulating Twitter, the “Plan B” rapper is seen attempting to remember Gaga’s fierce “Bad Romance” choreography while listening to the 2009 hit.

“I’m a Little Monster!” she tells the camera, referring to the name of Gaga’s beloved fanbase.

Meg went on to jam to the superstar’s 2008 song “LoveGame” off her debut studio album, Fame. “Let’s have some fun, this beat is sick / I wanna take a ride on your disco stick,” the rapper sings along.

While there isn’t any news of a Lady Gaga collaboration on the horizon, Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to pop team ups. Back in March, the rapper and Dua Lipa worked together to whip up the “Sweetest Pie,” which debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated March 26, marking Lipa’s highest debuting single.

In 2021, Meg put her spin alongside Doja Cat for a remix of Ariana Grande‘s cheeky, innuendo-filled Positions hit, “34+35.” The remix marked the highest-charting Hot 100 hit by a three or more women soloists in nearly 20 years, since “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya and P!nk topped the chart on 2001.