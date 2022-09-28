Megan Thee Stallion to Headline 2022 TwitchCon Party

Twitch announced on Wednesday (Sept. 28) that Megan Thee Stallion will headline an all-women lineup of performers at this year’s TwitchCon Party in San Diego, Calif., on October 8.

The Grammy winning rapper will be joined by Kim Petras and pop funk trio Meet Me @ the Altar, and DJ Lani Love and TIGERMOMTOY will provide beats throughout the evening. Presented by Amazon Games, the TwitchCon Party will take place at Petco Park at 7 p.m. PT, open to all TwitchCon Three-Day and Party ticket holders.

TwitchCon, which celebrates streamers and their communities, returns to the San Diego Convention Center from October 7 to 9, after nearly a three-year hiatus. This year will have all the fan-favorite TwitchCon events, including the Drag Showcase, Artist Alley, Twitch Rivals, community panels, meet and greets, expo floor and Loot Cave, among other new experiences. See information and buy tickets here.

Just a week after TwitchCon, Megan Thee Stallion is set to perform a double-duty gig on Saturday Night Live as both the host and musical guest on October 15. This will be her second time taking the SNL stage, as she previously appeared as musical guest to perform “Savage” and “Don’t Stop” in 2020 — though the evening will be her first time hosting the longtime sketch comedy show.

The star is fresh off the release of her sophomore album, Traumazine, which features guest appearances by Future, Dua Lipa, Latto, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke. The LP includes previously released singles “Sweetest Pie,” “Plan B” and “Pressurelicious.”