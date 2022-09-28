×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Megan Thee Stallion to Headline 2022 TwitchCon Party

Kim Petras and Meet Me @ the Altar are also set to take the stage for the all-women lineup.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Marcelo Cantu

Twitch announced on Wednesday (Sept. 28) that Megan Thee Stallion will headline an all-women lineup of performers at this year’s TwitchCon Party in San Diego, Calif., on October 8.

The Grammy winning rapper will be joined by Kim Petras and pop funk trio Meet Me @ the Altar, and DJ Lani Love and TIGERMOMTOY will provide beats throughout the evening. Presented by Amazon Games, the TwitchCon Party will take place at Petco Park at 7 p.m. PT, open to all TwitchCon Three-Day and Party ticket holders. 

Related

Kodak Black

Kodak Black Pays Rent for 28 Families on the Verge of Eviction

TwitchCon, which celebrates streamers and their communities, returns to the San Diego Convention Center from October 7 to 9, after nearly a three-year hiatus. This year will have all the fan-favorite TwitchCon events, including  the Drag Showcase, Artist Alley, Twitch Rivals, community panels, meet and greets, expo floor and Loot Cave, among other new experiences. See information and buy tickets here.

Just a week after TwitchCon, Megan Thee Stallion is set to perform a double-duty gig on Saturday Night Live as both the host and musical guest on October 15. This will be her second time taking the SNL stage, as she previously appeared as musical guest to perform “Savage” and “Don’t Stop” in 2020 — though the evening will be her first time hosting the longtime sketch comedy show.

The star is fresh off the release of her sophomore album, Traumazine, which features guest appearances by Future, Dua Lipa, LattoJhené AikoLucky DayeKey GlockPooh ShiestyRico Nasty, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke. The LP includes previously released singles “Sweetest Pie,” “Plan B” and “Pressurelicious.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad