Megan Thee Stallion to Make ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut, Kendrick Lamar & Willow on Musical Guest Lineup

'Saturday Night Live' season 48 premieres on October 1.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion attends the premiere of STARZ season 2 of "P-Valley" at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 2, 2022 in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth/GI

Saturday Night Live is returning for its 48th season, and the iconic NBC sketch comedy show revealed on Tuesday (Sept. 20) its first set of celebrity hosts and musical guests.

For the show’s season premiere on October 1, Top Gun star Miles Teller will take over hosting duties with musical guest Kendrick Lamar. The artist landed his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his latest album — and first in five years — Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which launched atop the list dated May 28. It will be Lamar’s third time performing on SNL.

The week after, on October 8, Irish actor and director Brendan Gleeson will make his hosting debut, while Willow takes the stage as musical guest. The 21-year-old singer previously joined Camila Cabello on the Saturday Night Live stage for a performance of their “Psychofreak” collaboration, though the upcoming gig will be Willow’s first solo appearance on the show. Her upcoming album, <COPINGMECHANISM>, drops a day prior on October 7.

To wrap things up, Megan Thee Stallion will be pulling a Saturday Night Live double duty on October 15, making her hosting debut as well as performing. This will be her second time taking the SNL stage, as she previously appeared as musical guest to perform “Savage” and “Don’t Stop” in 2020.

Saturday Night Live season 48 premieres on Saturday (Oct. 1) at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also stream episodes on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here.

