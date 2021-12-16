Megan Thee Stallion & Jonas Brothers Cancel Jingle Ball Atlanta After Crew Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Megan Thee Stallion and the Jonas Brothers have canceled their appearances at the Power 96.1 Jingle Ball in Atlanta on Thursday (Dec. 16) after members of their teams tested positive for COVID-19.

The sibling trio announced Thursday morning on social media that an unspecified member of their production crew tested positive for coronavirus, and that they would not be performing at the show, which is taking place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

“We are extremely disappointed that we can’t be there with our fans in Atlanta,” the Jonas Brothers wrote on their Instagram Story.

Megan Thee Stallion also shared on Thursday evening that she was pulling out of Atlanta’s Jingle Ball after members of her team were exposed to COVID. “While I tested negative today, I’m not feeling well, and as a safety precaution, I won’t be able to perform at Jingle Ball in Atlanta,” the rapper tweeted. “I’m extremely disappointed to let my hotties down. Hoping to feel better tomorrow.”

The remaining acts on Thursday’s lineup include Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes.

Since late November, the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour has made stops in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago and Washington, D.C. The final show is scheduled for Sunday (Dec. 19) at the FLA Live near Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

The news comes on the heels of other positive COVID cases hitting musicians, including Doja Cat, who shared earlier this week that she was pulling out of the remainder of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour after testing positive for the virus. Lil Nas X and Coldplay were also forced to drop off the U.K.’s annual Jingle Ball in recent days after unspecified members of their teams tested positive.

See Megan Thee Stallion’s cancellation tweet below and the Jonas Brothers’ announcement here.